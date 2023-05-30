English
    Loyal Textiles Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 329.98 crore, down 31.26% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023 / 10:24 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Loyal Textiles Mills are:

    Net Sales at Rs 329.98 crore in March 2023 down 31.26% from Rs. 480.03 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.77 crore in March 2023 down 85.37% from Rs. 18.95 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.80 crore in March 2023 down 50.8% from Rs. 42.28 crore in March 2022.

    Loyal Textiles EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.74 in March 2023 from Rs. 39.35 in March 2022.

    Loyal Textiles shares closed at 648.60 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given -15.79% returns over the last 6 months

    Loyal Textiles Mills
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations329.98285.31480.03
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations329.98285.31480.03
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials199.47208.95326.03
    Purchase of Traded Goods--0.005.92
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks9.31-25.53-19.70
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost44.7543.3842.45
    Depreciation9.249.199.04
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses80.8072.7484.55
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-13.59-23.4031.74
    Other Income25.157.481.50
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11.56-15.9233.24
    Interest10.106.346.49
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.45-22.2626.75
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.45-22.2626.75
    Tax-1.32-3.497.80
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.77-18.7718.95
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.77-18.7718.95
    Equity Share Capital4.824.824.82
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.74-38.9939.35
    Diluted EPS5.74-38.9939.35
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.74-38.9939.35
    Diluted EPS5.74-38.9939.35
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

