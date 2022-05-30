 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Loyal Textiles Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 480.03 crore, up 29.47% Y-o-Y

May 30, 2022 / 08:17 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Loyal Textiles Mills are:

Net Sales at Rs 480.03 crore in March 2022 up 29.47% from Rs. 370.76 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.95 crore in March 2022 up 36.92% from Rs. 13.84 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 42.28 crore in March 2022 up 4.32% from Rs. 40.53 crore in March 2021.

Loyal Textiles EPS has increased to Rs. 39.35 in March 2022 from Rs. 28.74 in March 2021.

Loyal Textiles shares closed at 930.85 on May 27, 2022 (BSE)

Loyal Textiles Mills
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 480.03 467.01 370.76
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 480.03 467.01 370.76
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 326.03 285.65 200.89
Purchase of Traded Goods 5.92 5.82 4.17
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -19.70 -16.38 5.26
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 42.45 42.96 42.56
Depreciation 9.04 9.27 10.29
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 84.55 92.04 78.61
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 31.74 47.65 28.98
Other Income 1.50 2.07 1.26
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 33.24 49.72 30.24
Interest 6.49 8.41 9.05
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 26.75 41.31 21.19
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 26.75 41.31 21.19
Tax 7.80 13.65 7.35
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 18.95 27.66 13.84
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 18.95 27.66 13.84
Equity Share Capital 4.82 4.82 4.82
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 39.35 57.43 28.74
Diluted EPS 39.35 57.43 28.74
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 39.35 57.43 28.74
Diluted EPS 39.35 57.43 28.74
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 30, 2022 08:13 pm
