Loyal Textiles Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 480.03 crore, up 29.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 480.03 crore in March 2022 up 29.47% from Rs. 370.76 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.95 crore in March 2022 up 36.92% from Rs. 13.84 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 42.28 crore in March 2022 up 4.32% from Rs. 40.53 crore in March 2021.

Loyal Textiles EPS has increased to Rs. 39.35 in March 2022 from Rs. 28.74 in March 2021.

Loyal Textiles shares closed at 930.85 on May 27, 2022 (BSE)