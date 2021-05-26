Loyal Textiles Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 370.76 crore, up 37.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 370.76 crore in March 2021 up 37.12% from Rs. 270.39 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.84 crore in March 2021 up 3542.11% from Rs. 0.38 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 40.53 crore in March 2021 up 96.37% from Rs. 20.64 crore in March 2020.

Loyal Textiles EPS has increased to Rs. 28.74 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.79 in March 2020.

Loyal Textiles shares closed at 670.65 on May 25, 2021 (BSE)