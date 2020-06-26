Loyal Textiles Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 270.39 crore, down 19.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 270.39 crore in March 2020 down 19.08% from Rs. 334.13 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.38 crore in March 2020 down 90.08% from Rs. 3.83 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.64 crore in March 2020 down 22.9% from Rs. 26.77 crore in March 2019.

Loyal Textiles EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.79 in March 2020 from Rs. 7.96 in March 2019.

Loyal Textiles shares closed at 257.50 on June 25, 2020 (BSE) and has given -4.63% returns over the last 6 months and -28.44% over the last 12 months.