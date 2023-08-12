English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Loyal Textiles Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 286.68 crore, down 34.54% Y-o-Y

    August 12, 2023 / 09:41 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Loyal Textiles Mills are:

    Net Sales at Rs 286.68 crore in June 2023 down 34.54% from Rs. 437.94 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 14.11 crore in June 2023 down 167.74% from Rs. 20.83 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.46 crore in June 2023 down 103.19% from Rs. 45.70 crore in June 2022.

    Loyal Textiles shares closed at 661.25 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given -4.31% returns over the last 6 months and -32.82% over the last 12 months.

    Loyal Textiles Mills
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations286.68329.98437.94
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations286.68329.98437.94
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials176.89199.47294.48
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.98--17.65
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks10.829.31-41.49
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost42.2544.7545.63
    Depreciation9.269.249.03
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses65.1580.8076.93
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-18.67-13.5935.71
    Other Income7.9525.150.96
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-10.7211.5636.67
    Interest10.8410.108.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-21.561.4528.67
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-21.561.4528.67
    Tax-7.45-1.327.84
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-14.112.7720.83
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-14.112.7720.83
    Equity Share Capital4.824.824.82
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-29.295.7443.27
    Diluted EPS-29.295.7443.27
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-29.295.7443.27
    Diluted EPS-29.295.7443.27
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Loyal Textiles #Loyal Textiles Mills #Results #Textiles - Composite Mills
    first published: Aug 12, 2023 09:00 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!