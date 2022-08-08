 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Loyal Textiles Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 437.94 crore, up 21.82% Y-o-Y

Aug 08, 2022 / 07:23 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Loyal Textiles Mills are:

Net Sales at Rs 437.94 crore in June 2022 up 21.82% from Rs. 359.49 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.83 crore in June 2022 up 46.69% from Rs. 14.20 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 45.70 crore in June 2022 up 18.79% from Rs. 38.47 crore in June 2021.

Loyal Textiles EPS has increased to Rs. 43.27 in June 2022 from Rs. 29.48 in June 2021.

Loyal Textiles shares closed at 945.90 on August 05, 2022 (BSE) and has given -42.77% returns over the last 6 months and 12.91% over the last 12 months.

Loyal Textiles Mills
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 437.94 480.03 359.49
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 437.94 480.03 359.49
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 294.48 326.03 225.73
Purchase of Traded Goods 17.65 5.92 14.28
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -41.49 -19.70 -29.84
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 45.63 42.45 37.42
Depreciation 9.03 9.04 9.43
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 76.93 84.55 73.75
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 35.71 31.74 28.72
Other Income 0.96 1.50 0.32
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 36.67 33.24 29.04
Interest 8.00 6.49 8.79
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 28.67 26.75 20.25
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 28.67 26.75 20.25
Tax 7.84 7.80 6.05
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 20.83 18.95 14.20
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 20.83 18.95 14.20
Equity Share Capital 4.82 4.82 4.82
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 43.27 39.35 29.48
Diluted EPS 43.27 39.35 29.48
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 43.27 39.35 29.48
Diluted EPS 43.27 39.35 29.48
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Loyal Textiles #Loyal Textiles Mills #Results #Textiles - Composite Mills
first published: Aug 8, 2022 07:11 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.