Webinar :Join the webinar on 'Analysing debt funds' on Feb 12, 4pm where experts will discuss short-term debt schemes. Register Now!
Loyal Textiles Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 301.82 crore, up 1.36% Y-o-Y

February 11, 2021 / 05:54 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Loyal Textiles Mills are:

Net Sales at Rs 301.82 crore in December 2020 up 1.36% from Rs. 297.78 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.81 crore in December 2020 up 3162.96% from Rs. 0.27 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.23 crore in December 2020 up 33.11% from Rs. 21.96 crore in December 2019.

Loyal Textiles EPS has increased to Rs. 18.29 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.58 in December 2019.

Loyal Textiles shares closed at 520.05 on February 10, 2021 (BSE)

Loyal Textiles Mills
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations301.82269.48297.78
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations301.82269.48297.78
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials171.64137.59165.47
Purchase of Traded Goods6.404.117.02
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.9518.8917.31
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost34.5829.8829.74
Depreciation10.8910.9212.93
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses61.6854.1357.87
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax17.5813.967.44
Other Income0.760.451.59
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax18.3414.419.03
Interest8.438.908.64
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax9.915.510.39
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax9.915.510.39
Tax1.10-1.490.12
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities8.817.000.27
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period8.817.000.27
Equity Share Capital4.824.824.82
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS18.2914.540.58
Diluted EPS18.2914.540.58
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS18.2914.540.58
Diluted EPS18.2914.540.58
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Loyal Textiles #Loyal Textiles Mills #Results #Textiles - Composite Mills
first published: Feb 11, 2021 05:44 pm

