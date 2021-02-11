Loyal Textiles Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 301.82 crore, up 1.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 301.82 crore in December 2020 up 1.36% from Rs. 297.78 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.81 crore in December 2020 up 3162.96% from Rs. 0.27 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.23 crore in December 2020 up 33.11% from Rs. 21.96 crore in December 2019.

Loyal Textiles EPS has increased to Rs. 18.29 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.58 in December 2019.

Loyal Textiles shares closed at 520.05 on February 10, 2021 (BSE)