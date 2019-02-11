Loyal Textiles Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 334.73 crore, up 15.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 334.73 crore in December 2018 up 15.38% from Rs. 290.12 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.51 crore in December 2018 up 41.17% from Rs. 5.32 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.05 crore in December 2018 down 0.56% from Rs. 30.22 crore in December 2017.

Loyal Textiles EPS has increased to Rs. 15.60 in December 2018 from Rs. 10.80 in December 2017.

Loyal Textiles shares closed at 445.15 on February 08, 2019 (BSE) and has given -17.41% returns over the last 6 months and -31.21% over the last 12 months.