Loyal Textiles Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 348.94 crore, down 24.29% Y-o-Y

Nov 12, 2022 / 04:51 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Loyal Textiles Mills are:

Net Sales at Rs 348.94 crore in September 2022 down 24.29% from Rs. 460.90 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.51 crore in September 2022 down 104.83% from Rs. 31.24 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.16 crore in September 2022 down 87.67% from Rs. 58.09 crore in September 2021.

Loyal Textiles shares closed at 788.45 on November 10, 2022 (NSE)

Loyal Textiles Mills
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 348.94 437.94 460.90
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 348.94 437.94 460.90
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 238.60 294.48 293.90
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.04 17.65 10.77
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -10.38 -41.49 -24.58
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 42.76 45.63 40.88
Depreciation 9.11 9.03 9.30
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 71.02 76.93 82.03
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.21 35.71 48.60
Other Income 0.26 0.96 0.19
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.95 36.67 48.79
Interest 7.36 8.00 5.94
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -9.31 28.67 42.85
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -9.31 28.67 42.85
Tax -5.70 7.84 12.69
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -3.61 20.83 30.16
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -3.61 20.83 30.16
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 2.10 1.01 1.08
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -1.51 21.84 31.24
Equity Share Capital 4.82 4.82 4.82
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -3.13 45.35 64.85
Diluted EPS -3.13 45.35 64.85
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -3.13 45.35 64.85
Diluted EPS -3.13 45.35 64.85
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 12, 2022 04:44 pm
