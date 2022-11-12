English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : Watch ESPRESSO TRADERS CARNIVAL 18th Edition @1499 for Pro from 16th Nov’22
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Loyal Textiles Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 348.94 crore, down 24.29% Y-o-Y

    November 12, 2022 / 04:51 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Loyal Textiles Mills are:

    Net Sales at Rs 348.94 crore in September 2022 down 24.29% from Rs. 460.90 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.51 crore in September 2022 down 104.83% from Rs. 31.24 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.16 crore in September 2022 down 87.67% from Rs. 58.09 crore in September 2021.

    Loyal Textiles shares closed at 788.45 on November 10, 2022 (NSE)

    Close
    Loyal Textiles Mills
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations348.94437.94460.90
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations348.94437.94460.90
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials238.60294.48293.90
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.0417.6510.77
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-10.38-41.49-24.58
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost42.7645.6340.88
    Depreciation9.119.039.30
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses71.0276.9382.03
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.2135.7148.60
    Other Income0.260.960.19
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.9536.6748.79
    Interest7.368.005.94
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-9.3128.6742.85
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-9.3128.6742.85
    Tax-5.707.8412.69
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-3.6120.8330.16
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-3.6120.8330.16
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates2.101.011.08
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-1.5121.8431.24
    Equity Share Capital4.824.824.82
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.1345.3564.85
    Diluted EPS-3.1345.3564.85
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.1345.3564.85
    Diluted EPS-3.1345.3564.85
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Loyal Textiles #Loyal Textiles Mills #Results #Textiles - Composite Mills
    first published: Nov 12, 2022 04:44 pm