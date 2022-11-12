Loyal Textiles Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 348.94 crore, down 24.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 348.94 crore in September 2022 down 24.29% from Rs. 460.90 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.51 crore in September 2022 down 104.83% from Rs. 31.24 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.16 crore in September 2022 down 87.67% from Rs. 58.09 crore in September 2021.

Loyal Textiles shares closed at 788.45 on November 10, 2022 (NSE)