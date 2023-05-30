Loyal Textiles Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 329.98 crore, down 31.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 329.98 crore in March 2023 down 31.26% from Rs. 480.03 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.39 crore in March 2023 down 97.89% from Rs. 18.59 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.13 crore in March 2023 down 50.02% from Rs. 42.28 crore in March 2022.

Loyal Textiles EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.81 in March 2023 from Rs. 38.59 in March 2022.

Loyal Textiles shares closed at 648.60 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given -15.79% returns over the last 6 months