Loyal Textiles Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 286.68 crore, down 34.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 286.68 crore in June 2023 down 34.54% from Rs. 437.94 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.82 crore in June 2023 down 144.96% from Rs. 21.84 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.46 crore in June 2023 down 103.19% from Rs. 45.70 crore in June 2022.

Loyal Textiles shares closed at 661.25 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given -4.31% returns over the last 6 months and -32.82% over the last 12 months.