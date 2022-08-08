Loyal Textiles Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 437.94 crore, up 21.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 437.94 crore in June 2022 up 21.82% from Rs. 359.49 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.84 crore in June 2022 up 36.76% from Rs. 15.97 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 45.70 crore in June 2022 up 18.79% from Rs. 38.47 crore in June 2021.

Loyal Textiles EPS has increased to Rs. 45.35 in June 2022 from Rs. 29.46 in June 2021.

Loyal Textiles shares closed at 945.90 on August 05, 2022 (BSE) and has given -42.77% returns over the last 6 months and 12.91% over the last 12 months.