Loyal Textiles Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 285.31 crore, down 38.91% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Loyal Textiles Mills are:
Net Sales at Rs 285.31 crore in December 2022 down 38.91% from Rs. 467.01 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 17.88 crore in December 2022 down 157.22% from Rs. 31.25 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 8.35 crore in December 2022 down 113.8% from Rs. 60.49 crore in December 2021.
Loyal Textiles shares closed at 633.05 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given -37.43% returns over the last 6 months
|
|Loyal Textiles Mills
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|285.31
|348.94
|467.01
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|285.31
|348.94
|467.01
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|208.95
|238.60
|285.65
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.00
|0.04
|5.82
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-25.53
|-10.38
|-16.38
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|43.38
|42.76
|42.96
|Depreciation
|9.19
|9.11
|9.27
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|72.74
|71.02
|90.54
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-23.41
|-2.21
|49.15
|Other Income
|5.87
|0.26
|2.07
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-17.54
|-1.95
|51.22
|Interest
|6.34
|7.36
|8.41
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-23.88
|-9.31
|42.81
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-23.88
|-9.31
|42.81
|Tax
|-3.50
|-5.70
|13.65
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-20.38
|-3.61
|29.16
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-20.38
|-3.61
|29.16
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|2.50
|2.10
|2.09
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-17.88
|-1.51
|31.25
|Equity Share Capital
|4.82
|4.82
|4.82
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-37.14
|-3.13
|64.89
|Diluted EPS
|-37.14
|-3.13
|64.89
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-37.14
|-3.13
|64.89
|Diluted EPS
|-37.14
|-3.13
|64.89
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited