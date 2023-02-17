Loyal Textiles Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 285.31 crore, down 38.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 285.31 crore in December 2022 down 38.91% from Rs. 467.01 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 17.88 crore in December 2022 down 157.22% from Rs. 31.25 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 8.35 crore in December 2022 down 113.8% from Rs. 60.49 crore in December 2021.