 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Loyal Textiles Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 285.31 crore, down 38.91% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 09:22 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Loyal Textiles Mills are:

Net Sales at Rs 285.31 crore in December 2022 down 38.91% from Rs. 467.01 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 17.88 crore in December 2022 down 157.22% from Rs. 31.25 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 8.35 crore in December 2022 down 113.8% from Rs. 60.49 crore in December 2021.

Loyal Textiles Mills
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 285.31 348.94 467.01
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 285.31 348.94 467.01
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 208.95 238.60 285.65
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.00 0.04 5.82
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -25.53 -10.38 -16.38
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 43.38 42.76 42.96
Depreciation 9.19 9.11 9.27
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 72.74 71.02 90.54
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -23.41 -2.21 49.15
Other Income 5.87 0.26 2.07
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -17.54 -1.95 51.22
Interest 6.34 7.36 8.41
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -23.88 -9.31 42.81
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -23.88 -9.31 42.81
Tax -3.50 -5.70 13.65
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -20.38 -3.61 29.16
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -20.38 -3.61 29.16
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 2.50 2.10 2.09
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -17.88 -1.51 31.25
Equity Share Capital 4.82 4.82 4.82
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -37.14 -3.13 64.89
Diluted EPS -37.14 -3.13 64.89
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -37.14 -3.13 64.89
Diluted EPS -37.14 -3.13 64.89
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited