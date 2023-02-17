English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Loyal Textiles Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 285.31 crore, down 38.91% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023 / 09:22 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Loyal Textiles Mills are:

    Net Sales at Rs 285.31 crore in December 2022 down 38.91% from Rs. 467.01 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 17.88 crore in December 2022 down 157.22% from Rs. 31.25 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 8.35 crore in December 2022 down 113.8% from Rs. 60.49 crore in December 2021.

    Loyal Textiles shares closed at 633.05 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given -37.43% returns over the last 6 months

    Loyal Textiles Mills
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations285.31348.94467.01
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations285.31348.94467.01
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials208.95238.60285.65
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.000.045.82
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-25.53-10.38-16.38
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost43.3842.7642.96
    Depreciation9.199.119.27
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses72.7471.0290.54
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-23.41-2.2149.15
    Other Income5.870.262.07
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-17.54-1.9551.22
    Interest6.347.368.41
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-23.88-9.3142.81
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-23.88-9.3142.81
    Tax-3.50-5.7013.65
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-20.38-3.6129.16
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-20.38-3.6129.16
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates2.502.102.09
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-17.88-1.5131.25
    Equity Share Capital4.824.824.82
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-37.14-3.1364.89
    Diluted EPS-37.14-3.1364.89
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-37.14-3.1364.89
    Diluted EPS-37.14-3.1364.89
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Checkout Budget Highlights 2023 Checkout Budget Highlights 2023
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Loyal Textiles #Loyal Textiles Mills #Results #Textiles - Composite Mills
    first published: Feb 17, 2023 09:11 am