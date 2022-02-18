Loyal Textiles Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 467.01 crore, up 54.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 467.01 crore in December 2021 up 54.73% from Rs. 301.82 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 31.25 crore in December 2021 up 145.68% from Rs. 12.72 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 60.49 crore in December 2021 up 106.94% from Rs. 29.23 crore in December 2020.

Loyal Textiles EPS has increased to Rs. 64.89 in December 2021 from Rs. 26.42 in December 2020.

Loyal Textiles shares closed at 1,406.50 on February 17, 2022 (BSE)