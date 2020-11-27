Loyal Equip Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 4.56 crore, down 42.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.56 crore in September 2020 down 42.74% from Rs. 7.96 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.21 crore in September 2020 up 7.92% from Rs. 0.19 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.63 crore in September 2020 down 14.86% from Rs. 0.74 crore in September 2019.

Loyal Equip EPS has increased to Rs. 0.21 in September 2020 from Rs. 0.19 in September 2019.

Loyal Equip shares closed at 29.10 on November 26, 2020 (BSE) and has given -16.86% returns over the last 6 months