    Loyal Equip Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 17.37 crore, up 257.8% Y-o-Y

    May 15, 2023 / 09:49 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Loyal Equipments are:

    Net Sales at Rs 17.37 crore in March 2023 up 257.8% from Rs. 4.85 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.50 crore in March 2023 up 299.26% from Rs. 1.76 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.84 crore in March 2023 up 868.25% from Rs. 0.63 crore in March 2022.

    Loyal Equip EPS has increased to Rs. 3.43 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.70 in March 2022.

    Loyal Equip shares closed at 68.95 on May 12, 2023 (BSE) and has given 102.20% returns over the last 6 months and 113.47% over the last 12 months.

    Loyal Equipments
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations17.3715.184.85
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations17.3715.184.85
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials11.809.192.63
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-3.04-0.23-0.05
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.121.241.09
    Depreciation0.500.510.70
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.652.211.82
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.332.25-1.33
    Other Income0.020.01--
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.342.26-1.33
    Interest0.440.250.48
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.902.01-1.81
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3.902.01-1.81
    Tax0.40-0.21-0.06
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.502.22-1.76
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.502.22-1.76
    Equity Share Capital10.2010.2010.20
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.432.17-1.70
    Diluted EPS3.432.17-1.70
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.432.17-1.70
    Diluted EPS3.432.17-1.70
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Engineering #Loyal Equip #Loyal Equipments #Results
    first published: May 15, 2023 09:38 am