Loyal Equip Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 17.37 crore, up 257.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17.37 crore in March 2023 up 257.8% from Rs. 4.85 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.50 crore in March 2023 up 299.26% from Rs. 1.76 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.84 crore in March 2023 up 868.25% from Rs. 0.63 crore in March 2022.

Loyal Equip EPS has increased to Rs. 3.43 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.70 in March 2022.

Loyal Equip shares closed at 68.95 on May 12, 2023 (BSE) and has given 102.20% returns over the last 6 months and 113.47% over the last 12 months.