Loyal Equip Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4.00 crore, down 22.77% Y-o-Y

Jun'23 Mar'23 Jun'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 4.00 17.37 5.18 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 4.00 17.37 5.18 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 3.27 11.80 2.17 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1.11 -3.04 1.32 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 1.14 1.12 0.89 Depreciation 0.50 0.50 0.50 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 2.15 2.65 1.90 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.95 4.33 -1.60 Other Income 0.20 0.02 0.28 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.75 4.34 -1.32 Interest 0.34 0.44 0.33 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -2.09 3.90 -1.65 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -2.09 3.90 -1.65 Tax -0.01 0.40 -0.05 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -2.08 3.50 -1.59 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -2.08 3.50 -1.59 Equity Share Capital 10.20 10.20 10.20 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -2.04 3.43 -1.56 Diluted EPS -2.04 3.43 -1.56 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -2.04 3.43 -1.56 Diluted EPS -2.04 3.43 -1.56 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited