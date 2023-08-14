English
    Loyal Equip Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4.00 crore, down 22.77% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 01:08 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Loyal Equipments are:Net Sales at Rs 4.00 crore in June 2023 down 22.77% from Rs. 5.18 crore in June 2022.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.08 crore in June 2023 down 30.53% from Rs. 1.59 crore in June 2022.
    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.25 crore in June 2023 down 52.44% from Rs. 0.82 crore in June 2022.Loyal Equip shares closed at 151.35 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 117.93% returns over the last 6 months and 377.44% over the last 12 months.
    Loyal Equipments
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations4.0017.375.18
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations4.0017.375.18
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials3.2711.802.17
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.11-3.041.32
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.141.120.89
    Depreciation0.500.500.50
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.152.651.90
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.954.33-1.60
    Other Income0.200.020.28
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.754.34-1.32
    Interest0.340.440.33
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-2.093.90-1.65
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-2.093.90-1.65
    Tax-0.010.40-0.05
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-2.083.50-1.59
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-2.083.50-1.59
    Equity Share Capital10.2010.2010.20
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.043.43-1.56
    Diluted EPS-2.043.43-1.56
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.043.43-1.56
    Diluted EPS-2.043.43-1.56
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 14, 2023 01:00 pm

