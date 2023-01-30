 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Loyal Equip Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 15.18 crore, up 97.88% Y-o-Y

Jan 30, 2023 / 03:30 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Loyal Equipments are:

Net Sales at Rs 15.18 crore in December 2022 up 97.88% from Rs. 7.67 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.22 crore in December 2022 up 326.9% from Rs. 0.98 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.77 crore in December 2022 up 4057.14% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2021.

Loyal Equipments
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 15.18 11.57 7.67
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 15.18 11.57 7.67
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 9.19 7.13 3.41
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.23 -1.68 1.04
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.24 1.03 1.07
Depreciation 0.51 0.51 0.44
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 2.21 2.31 2.25
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2.25 2.28 -0.54
Other Income 0.01 0.03 0.02
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2.26 2.32 -0.51
Interest 0.25 0.33 0.47
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 2.01 1.98 -0.98
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 2.01 1.98 -0.98
Tax -0.21 0.14 0.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 2.22 1.84 -0.98
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 2.22 1.84 -0.98
Equity Share Capital 10.20 10.20 10.20
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.17 1.81 -0.96
Diluted EPS 2.17 1.81 -0.96
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.17 1.81 -0.96
Diluted EPS 2.17 1.81 -0.96
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited