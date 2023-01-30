English
    Budget 2023

    Loyal Equip Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 15.18 crore, up 97.88% Y-o-Y

    January 30, 2023 / 03:30 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Loyal Equipments are:

    Net Sales at Rs 15.18 crore in December 2022 up 97.88% from Rs. 7.67 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.22 crore in December 2022 up 326.9% from Rs. 0.98 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.77 crore in December 2022 up 4057.14% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2021.

    Loyal Equipments
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations15.1811.577.67
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations15.1811.577.67
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials9.197.133.41
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.23-1.681.04
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.241.031.07
    Depreciation0.510.510.44
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.212.312.25
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.252.28-0.54
    Other Income0.010.030.02
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.262.32-0.51
    Interest0.250.330.47
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.011.98-0.98
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.011.98-0.98
    Tax-0.210.140.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.221.84-0.98
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.221.84-0.98
    Equity Share Capital10.2010.2010.20
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.171.81-0.96
    Diluted EPS2.171.81-0.96
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.171.81-0.96
    Diluted EPS2.171.81-0.96
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited