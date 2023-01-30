Loyal Equip Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 15.18 crore, up 97.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15.18 crore in December 2022 up 97.88% from Rs. 7.67 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.22 crore in December 2022 up 326.9% from Rs. 0.98 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.77 crore in December 2022 up 4057.14% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2021.

Loyal Equip EPS has increased to Rs. 2.17 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.96 in December 2021.

Read More