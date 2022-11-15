Loyal Equip Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.57 crore, down 14.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.57 crore in September 2022 down 14.86% from Rs. 13.59 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.84 crore in September 2022 up 280.73% from Rs. 1.02 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.85 crore in September 2022 up 2092.31% from Rs. 0.13 crore in September 2021.

Loyal Equip EPS has increased to Rs. 1.80 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.00 in September 2021.

Loyal Equip shares closed at 37.00 on November 14, 2022 (BSE) and has given 14.55% returns over the last 6 months and 29.60% over the last 12 months.