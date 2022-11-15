English
    Loyal Equip Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.57 crore, down 14.86% Y-o-Y

    November 15, 2022 / 10:18 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Loyal Equipments are:

    Net Sales at Rs 11.57 crore in September 2022 down 14.86% from Rs. 13.59 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.84 crore in September 2022 up 280.73% from Rs. 1.02 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.85 crore in September 2022 up 2092.31% from Rs. 0.13 crore in September 2021.

    Loyal Equip EPS has increased to Rs. 1.80 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.00 in September 2021.

    Loyal Equip shares closed at 37.00 on November 14, 2022 (BSE) and has given 14.55% returns over the last 6 months and 29.60% over the last 12 months.

    Loyal Equipments
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations11.575.1813.59
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations11.575.1813.59
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials7.132.175.35
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.681.324.55
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.171.041.26
    Depreciation0.530.520.59
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.171.732.38
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.26-1.59-0.54
    Other Income0.060.280.08
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.32-1.31-0.46
    Interest0.340.330.36
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.98-1.65-0.82
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.98-1.65-0.82
    Tax0.14-0.050.20
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.84-1.59-1.02
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.84-1.59-1.02
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates1.84-1.59-1.02
    Equity Share Capital10.2010.2010.20
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.80-1.56-1.00
    Diluted EPS1.80-1.56-1.00
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.80-1.56-1.00
    Diluted EPS1.80-1.56-1.00
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

