Loyal Equip Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.85 crore, down 22.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.85 crore in March 2022 down 22.62% from Rs. 6.27 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.78 crore in March 2022 down 175.75% from Rs. 0.64 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.61 crore in March 2022 down 196.83% from Rs. 0.63 crore in March 2021.

Loyal Equip shares closed at 29.20 on May 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given -4.73% returns over the last 6 months and -6.86% over the last 12 months.