Loyal Equip Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.85 crore, down 22.62% Y-o-Y

Jun 01, 2022 / 03:23 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Loyal Equipments are:

Net Sales at Rs 4.85 crore in March 2022 down 22.62% from Rs. 6.27 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.78 crore in March 2022 down 175.75% from Rs. 0.64 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.61 crore in March 2022 down 196.83% from Rs. 0.63 crore in March 2021.

Loyal Equip shares closed at 29.20 on May 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given -4.73% returns over the last 6 months and -6.86% over the last 12 months.

Loyal Equipments
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 4.85 7.24 6.27
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 4.85 7.24 6.27
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 2.63 3.41 7.04
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.05 1.04 -5.20
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.23 0.72 1.18
Depreciation 0.73 0.39 0.55
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.66 2.23 3.47
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.34 -0.55 -0.76
Other Income -- 0.04 0.84
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.34 -0.51 0.08
Interest 0.49 0.46 0.39
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -1.83 -0.98 -0.32
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -1.83 -0.98 -0.32
Tax -0.06 0.00 0.33
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1.78 -0.97 -0.64
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1.78 -0.97 -0.64
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -1.78 -0.97 -0.64
Equity Share Capital 10.20 10.20 10.20
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.72 -0.95 -0.69
Diluted EPS -1.72 -0.95 -0.69
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.72 -0.95 -0.69
Diluted EPS -1.72 -0.95 -0.69
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

#Earnings First-Cut #Engineering #Loyal Equip #Loyal Equipments #Results
Jun 1, 2022
