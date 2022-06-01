Loyal Equip Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.85 crore, down 22.62% Y-o-Y
June 01, 2022 / 03:23 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Loyal Equipments are:
Net Sales at Rs 4.85 crore in March 2022 down 22.62% from Rs. 6.27 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.78 crore in March 2022 down 175.75% from Rs. 0.64 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.61 crore in March 2022 down 196.83% from Rs. 0.63 crore in March 2021.
Loyal Equip shares closed at 29.20 on May 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given -4.73% returns over the last 6 months and -6.86% over the last 12 months.
|Loyal Equipments
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|4.85
|7.24
|6.27
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|4.85
|7.24
|6.27
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|2.63
|3.41
|7.04
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.05
|1.04
|-5.20
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.23
|0.72
|1.18
|Depreciation
|0.73
|0.39
|0.55
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.66
|2.23
|3.47
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.34
|-0.55
|-0.76
|Other Income
|--
|0.04
|0.84
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.34
|-0.51
|0.08
|Interest
|0.49
|0.46
|0.39
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.83
|-0.98
|-0.32
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.83
|-0.98
|-0.32
|Tax
|-0.06
|0.00
|0.33
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.78
|-0.97
|-0.64
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.78
|-0.97
|-0.64
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-1.78
|-0.97
|-0.64
|Equity Share Capital
|10.20
|10.20
|10.20
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.72
|-0.95
|-0.69
|Diluted EPS
|-1.72
|-0.95
|-0.69
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.72
|-0.95
|-0.69
|Diluted EPS
|-1.72
|-0.95
|-0.69
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited