Loyal Equip Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 6.58 crore, down 16.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.58 crore in June 2021 down 16.89% from Rs. 7.92 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.37 crore in June 2021 down 219.61% from Rs. 1.15 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.98 crore in June 2021 down 155.37% from Rs. 1.77 crore in June 2020.

Loyal Equip shares closed at 28.75 on August 23, 2021 (BSE)