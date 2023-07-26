Lovable Lingeri Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 30.66 crore, down 14.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 30.66 crore in June 2023 down 14.92% from Rs. 36.04 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.53 crore in June 2023 up 8.74% from Rs. 4.17 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.95 crore in June 2023 down 1.82% from Rs. 6.06 crore in June 2022.

Lovable Lingeri EPS has increased to Rs. 3.06 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.81 in June 2022.

Lovable Lingeri shares closed at 125.35 on July 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given -5.36% returns over the last 6 months and -6.25% over the last 12 months.