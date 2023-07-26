English
    Lovable Lingeri Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 30.66 crore, down 14.92% Y-o-Y

    July 26, 2023 / 02:08 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Lovable Lingerie are:

    Net Sales at Rs 30.66 crore in June 2023 down 14.92% from Rs. 36.04 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.53 crore in June 2023 up 8.74% from Rs. 4.17 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.95 crore in June 2023 down 1.82% from Rs. 6.06 crore in June 2022.

    Lovable Lingeri EPS has increased to Rs. 3.06 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.81 in June 2022.

    Lovable Lingeri shares closed at 125.35 on July 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given -5.36% returns over the last 6 months and -6.25% over the last 12 months.

    Lovable Lingerie
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations30.6611.8836.04
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations30.6611.8836.04
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials4.433.6013.61
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.290.470.71
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks3.66-0.87-2.14
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.025.995.69
    Depreciation0.480.800.36
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses12.039.9512.68
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.75-8.085.12
    Other Income0.724.300.58
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.47-3.785.70
    Interest0.130.440.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax5.35-4.225.69
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax5.35-4.225.69
    Tax0.82-0.901.53
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.53-3.324.17
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.53-3.324.17
    Equity Share Capital14.8014.8014.80
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.06-2.252.81
    Diluted EPS3.06-2.252.81
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.06-2.252.81
    Diluted EPS3.06-2.252.81
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jul 26, 2023 02:00 pm

