Lovable Lingeri Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 36.04 crore, up 195.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 36.04 crore in June 2022 up 195.94% from Rs. 12.18 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.17 crore in June 2022 up 514.82% from Rs. 1.00 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.06 crore in June 2022 up 953.52% from Rs. 0.71 crore in June 2021.

Lovable Lingeri EPS has increased to Rs. 2.81 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.68 in June 2021.

Lovable Lingeri shares closed at 155.70 on August 12, 2022 (NSE) and has given 0.84% returns over the last 6 months and 39.08% over the last 12 months.