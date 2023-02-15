Lovable Lingeri Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 19.83 crore, down 32.79% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Lovable Lingerie are:
Net Sales at Rs 19.83 crore in December 2022 down 32.79% from Rs. 29.50 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.65 crore in December 2022 down 199.55% from Rs. 2.66 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.15 crore in December 2022 down 176.83% from Rs. 4.10 crore in December 2021.
Lovable Lingeri shares closed at 105.30 on February 14, 2023 (NSE) and has given -34.37% returns over the last 6 months and -31.80% over the last 12 months.
|
|Lovable Lingerie
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|19.83
|27.74
|29.50
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|19.83
|27.74
|29.50
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|8.77
|13.81
|11.45
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.23
|0.51
|1.28
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-5.13
|-5.82
|-2.53
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|5.58
|5.81
|5.73
|Depreciation
|0.42
|0.37
|0.42
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|14.28
|11.16
|10.09
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.32
|1.90
|3.05
|Other Income
|0.75
|0.22
|0.63
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.57
|2.12
|3.68
|Interest
|0.01
|0.04
|0.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.58
|2.07
|3.66
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-3.58
|2.07
|3.66
|Tax
|-0.93
|0.34
|1.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.65
|1.74
|2.66
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.65
|1.74
|2.66
|Equity Share Capital
|14.80
|14.80
|14.80
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.79
|1.17
|1.80
|Diluted EPS
|-1.79
|1.17
|1.80
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.79
|1.17
|1.80
|Diluted EPS
|-1.79
|1.17
|1.80
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited