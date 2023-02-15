 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Lovable Lingeri Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 19.83 crore, down 32.79% Y-o-Y

Feb 15, 2023 / 10:27 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Lovable Lingerie are:

Net Sales at Rs 19.83 crore in December 2022 down 32.79% from Rs. 29.50 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.65 crore in December 2022 down 199.55% from Rs. 2.66 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.15 crore in December 2022 down 176.83% from Rs. 4.10 crore in December 2021.

Lovable Lingerie
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 19.83 27.74 29.50
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 19.83 27.74 29.50
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 8.77 13.81 11.45
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.23 0.51 1.28
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -5.13 -5.82 -2.53
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 5.58 5.81 5.73
Depreciation 0.42 0.37 0.42
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 14.28 11.16 10.09
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -4.32 1.90 3.05
Other Income 0.75 0.22 0.63
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -3.57 2.12 3.68
Interest 0.01 0.04 0.01
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -3.58 2.07 3.66
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -3.58 2.07 3.66
Tax -0.93 0.34 1.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -2.65 1.74 2.66
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -2.65 1.74 2.66
Equity Share Capital 14.80 14.80 14.80
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.79 1.17 1.80
Diluted EPS -1.79 1.17 1.80
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.79 1.17 1.80
Diluted EPS -1.79 1.17 1.80
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited