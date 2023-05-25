Lotus Eye Care Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 11.17 crore, up 5.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.17 crore in March 2023 up 5.67% from Rs. 10.57 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.65 crore in March 2023 up 19.66% from Rs. 0.54 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.75 crore in March 2023 up 13.64% from Rs. 1.54 crore in March 2022.

Lotus Eye Care EPS has increased to Rs. 0.31 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.26 in March 2022.

Lotus Eye Care shares closed at 74.90 on May 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given -14.79% returns over the last 6 months and 47.88% over the last 12 months.