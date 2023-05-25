English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Register Now : Moneycontrol & Property Share present a webinar on Current Investment Landscape - Opportunities and Challenges on Thursday, 25th May 2023 | 5 pm onwards.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Lotus Eye Care Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 11.17 crore, up 5.67% Y-o-Y

    May 25, 2023 / 02:18 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Lotus Eye Care Hospital are:

    Net Sales at Rs 11.17 crore in March 2023 up 5.67% from Rs. 10.57 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.65 crore in March 2023 up 19.66% from Rs. 0.54 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.75 crore in March 2023 up 13.64% from Rs. 1.54 crore in March 2022.

    Lotus Eye Care EPS has increased to Rs. 0.31 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.26 in March 2022.

    Lotus Eye Care shares closed at 74.90 on May 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given -14.79% returns over the last 6 months and 47.88% over the last 12 months.

    Lotus Eye Care Hospital
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations11.1712.1410.57
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations11.1712.1410.57
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2.082.061.88
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.601.701.45
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.01-0.020.02
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.262.342.03
    Depreciation0.780.770.75
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.843.943.94
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.611.350.50
    Other Income0.360.320.29
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.971.670.79
    Interest0.020.020.03
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.951.640.75
    Exceptional Items0.00---0.01
    P/L Before Tax0.951.640.75
    Tax0.300.480.20
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.651.160.54
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.651.160.54
    Equity Share Capital20.8020.8020.80
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.310.560.26
    Diluted EPS0.310.56--
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.310.560.26
    Diluted EPS0.310.56--
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Hospitals & Medical Services #Lotus Eye Care #Lotus Eye Care Hospital #Results
    first published: May 25, 2023 02:11 pm