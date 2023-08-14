Lotus Eye Care Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 12.57 crore, up 5.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.57 crore in June 2023 up 5.84% from Rs. 11.87 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.38 crore in June 2023 up 0.91% from Rs. 1.37 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.67 crore in June 2023 up 4.3% from Rs. 2.56 crore in June 2022.

Lotus Eye Care EPS has increased to Rs. 0.67 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.66 in June 2022.

Lotus Eye Care shares closed at 94.65 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 36.29% returns over the last 6 months and 27.56% over the last 12 months.