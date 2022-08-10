Lotus Eye Care Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.87 crore, up 100.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.87 crore in June 2022 up 100.51% from Rs. 5.92 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.37 crore in June 2022 up 797.1% from Rs. 0.20 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.56 crore in June 2022 up 652.94% from Rs. 0.34 crore in June 2021.

Lotus Eye Care EPS has increased to Rs. 0.66 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.09 in June 2021.

Lotus Eye Care shares closed at 77.65 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given 21.04% returns over the last 6 months and 63.47% over the last 12 months.