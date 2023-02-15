Lotus Eye Care Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 12.14 crore, up 4.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.14 crore in December 2022 up 4.56% from Rs. 11.61 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.16 crore in December 2022 down 16.4% from Rs. 1.39 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.44 crore in December 2022 down 5.06% from Rs. 2.57 crore in December 2021.