Lotus Eye Care Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 12.14 crore, up 4.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.14 crore in December 2022 up 4.56% from Rs. 11.61 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.16 crore in December 2022 down 16.4% from Rs. 1.39 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.44 crore in December 2022 down 5.06% from Rs. 2.57 crore in December 2021.

Lotus Eye Care EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.56 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.67 in December 2021.

Lotus Eye Care shares closed at 67.55 on February 14, 2023 (NSE) and has given -3.29% returns over the last 6 months and 15.97% over the last 12 months.