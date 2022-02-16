Lotus Eye Care Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 11.61 crore, up 17.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.61 crore in December 2021 up 17.57% from Rs. 9.87 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.39 crore in December 2021 up 31.53% from Rs. 1.05 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.57 crore in December 2021 up 37.43% from Rs. 1.87 crore in December 2020.

Lotus Eye Care EPS has increased to Rs. 0.67 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.51 in December 2020.

Lotus Eye Care shares closed at 59.20 on February 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given 28.70% returns over the last 6 months and 65.83% over the last 12 months.