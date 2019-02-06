Lotus Eye Care Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 9.52 crore, up 0.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.52 crore in December 2018 up 0.83% from Rs. 9.44 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2018 down 90.23% from Rs. 0.28 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.80 crore in December 2018 down 33.88% from Rs. 1.21 crore in December 2017.

Lotus Eye Care EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.14 in December 2017.

Lotus Eye Care shares closed at 24.85 on February 05, 2019 (NSE) and has given -3.68% returns over the last 6 months and -15.33% over the last 12 months.