Lotus Chocolate Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 20.96 crore, up 63.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 20.96 crore in September 2021 up 63.5% from Rs. 12.82 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.52 crore in September 2021 up 166.2% from Rs. 0.57 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.52 crore in September 2021 up 102.67% from Rs. 0.75 crore in September 2020.

Lotus Chocolate EPS has increased to Rs. 1.18 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.44 in September 2020.

Lotus Chocolate shares closed at 50.60 on November 08, 2021 (BSE)