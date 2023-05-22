Lotus Chocolate Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 12.33 crore, down 52.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.33 crore in March 2023 down 52.87% from Rs. 26.16 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.81 crore in March 2023 down 391.34% from Rs. 1.99 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.87 crore in March 2023 down 326.51% from Rs. 2.15 crore in March 2022.

Lotus Chocolate shares closed at 163.50 on May 19, 2023 (BSE) and has given 38.44% returns over the last 6 months and 5.62% over the last 12 months.