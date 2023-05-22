English
    Lotus Chocolate Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 12.33 crore, down 52.87% Y-o-Y

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Lotus Chocolate Company are:

    Net Sales at Rs 12.33 crore in March 2023 down 52.87% from Rs. 26.16 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.81 crore in March 2023 down 391.34% from Rs. 1.99 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.87 crore in March 2023 down 326.51% from Rs. 2.15 crore in March 2022.

    Lotus Chocolate shares closed at 163.50 on May 19, 2023 (BSE) and has given 38.44% returns over the last 6 months and 5.62% over the last 12 months.

    Lotus Chocolate Company
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations12.3313.2726.16
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations12.3313.2726.16
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials11.7312.1822.43
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.91-0.15-0.47
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.710.770.66
    Depreciation0.060.040.04
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.921.261.49
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-5.00-0.822.01
    Other Income0.070.100.11
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-4.93-0.732.11
    Interest0.100.050.12
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-5.03-0.782.00
    Exceptional Items-0.750.05--
    P/L Before Tax-5.78-0.732.00
    Tax0.02--0.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-5.81-0.731.99
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-5.81-0.731.99
    Equity Share Capital12.8412.8412.84
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-4.52-0.571.55
    Diluted EPS-4.52-0.571.55
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-4.52-0.571.55
    Diluted EPS-4.52-0.571.55
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

