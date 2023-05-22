Lotus Chocolate Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 12.33 crore, down 52.87% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Lotus Chocolate Company are:
Net Sales at Rs 12.33 crore in March 2023 down 52.87% from Rs. 26.16 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.81 crore in March 2023 down 391.34% from Rs. 1.99 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.87 crore in March 2023 down 326.51% from Rs. 2.15 crore in March 2022.
Lotus Chocolate shares closed at 163.50 on May 19, 2023 (BSE) and has given 38.44% returns over the last 6 months and 5.62% over the last 12 months.
|Lotus Chocolate Company
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|12.33
|13.27
|26.16
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|12.33
|13.27
|26.16
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|11.73
|12.18
|22.43
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.91
|-0.15
|-0.47
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.71
|0.77
|0.66
|Depreciation
|0.06
|0.04
|0.04
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.92
|1.26
|1.49
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.00
|-0.82
|2.01
|Other Income
|0.07
|0.10
|0.11
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.93
|-0.73
|2.11
|Interest
|0.10
|0.05
|0.12
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-5.03
|-0.78
|2.00
|Exceptional Items
|-0.75
|0.05
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-5.78
|-0.73
|2.00
|Tax
|0.02
|--
|0.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-5.81
|-0.73
|1.99
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-5.81
|-0.73
|1.99
|Equity Share Capital
|12.84
|12.84
|12.84
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.52
|-0.57
|1.55
|Diluted EPS
|-4.52
|-0.57
|1.55
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.52
|-0.57
|1.55
|Diluted EPS
|-4.52
|-0.57
|1.55
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited