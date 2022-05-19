 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Lotus Chocolate Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 26.16 crore, up 44.8% Y-o-Y

May 19, 2022 / 09:01 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Lotus Chocolate Company are:

Net Sales at Rs 26.16 crore in March 2022 up 44.8% from Rs. 18.07 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.99 crore in March 2022 up 167.64% from Rs. 0.74 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.15 crore in March 2022 up 123.96% from Rs. 0.96 crore in March 2021.

Lotus Chocolate EPS has increased to Rs. 1.55 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.58 in March 2021.

Lotus Chocolate shares closed at 162.85 on May 18, 2022 (BSE) and has given 252.11% returns over the last 6 months and 758.01% over the last 12 months.

Lotus Chocolate Company
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 26.16 22.42 18.07
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 26.16 22.42 18.07
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 22.43 17.49 15.10
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.47 -0.06 0.48
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.66 0.58 0.48
Depreciation 0.04 0.06 0.16
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.49 2.76 1.11
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2.01 1.58 0.75
Other Income 0.11 0.04 0.06
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2.11 1.63 0.80
Interest 0.12 0.10 0.15
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 2.00 1.53 0.65
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 2.00 1.53 0.65
Tax 0.00 -- -0.09
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 1.99 1.53 0.74
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 1.99 1.53 0.74
Equity Share Capital 12.84 12.84 12.84
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.55 1.19 0.58
Diluted EPS 1.55 1.19 0.58
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.55 1.19 0.58
Diluted EPS 1.55 1.19 0.58
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 19, 2022 08:55 am
