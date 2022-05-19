Lotus Chocolate Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 26.16 crore, up 44.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 26.16 crore in March 2022 up 44.8% from Rs. 18.07 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.99 crore in March 2022 up 167.64% from Rs. 0.74 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.15 crore in March 2022 up 123.96% from Rs. 0.96 crore in March 2021.

Lotus Chocolate EPS has increased to Rs. 1.55 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.58 in March 2021.

Lotus Chocolate shares closed at 162.85 on May 18, 2022 (BSE) and has given 252.11% returns over the last 6 months and 758.01% over the last 12 months.