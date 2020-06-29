Lotus Chocolate Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 15.10 crore, down 5.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15.10 crore in March 2020 down 5.76% from Rs. 16.02 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2020 down 104.08% from Rs. 0.86 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2020 down 86.81% from Rs. 0.91 crore in March 2019.

Lotus Chocolate shares closed at 14.60 on June 26, 2020 (BSE) and has given 2.38% returns over the last 6 months and -10.70% over the last 12 months.