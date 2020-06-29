Lotus Chocolate Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 15.10 crore, down 5.76% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Lotus Chocolate Company are:
Net Sales at Rs 15.10 crore in March 2020 down 5.76% from Rs. 16.02 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2020 down 104.08% from Rs. 0.86 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2020 down 86.81% from Rs. 0.91 crore in March 2019.
Lotus Chocolate shares closed at 14.60 on June 26, 2020 (BSE) and has given 2.38% returns over the last 6 months and -10.70% over the last 12 months.
|Lotus Chocolate Company
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|15.10
|17.39
|16.02
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|15.10
|17.39
|16.02
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|13.34
|17.47
|15.96
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.77
|-2.51
|-3.11
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.58
|0.67
|0.52
|Depreciation
|0.16
|0.16
|0.16
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.34
|1.58
|1.81
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.09
|0.02
|0.67
|Other Income
|0.05
|0.02
|0.08
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.04
|0.03
|0.75
|Interest
|0.11
|0.02
|0.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.15
|0.01
|0.74
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.15
|0.01
|0.74
|Tax
|-0.11
|--
|-0.12
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.04
|0.01
|0.86
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.04
|0.01
|0.86
|Equity Share Capital
|12.84
|12.84
|12.84
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.03
|0.02
|0.73
|Diluted EPS
|-0.03
|0.02
|0.73
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.03
|0.02
|0.73
|Diluted EPS
|-0.03
|0.02
|0.73
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jun 29, 2020 11:11 am