Lotus Chocolate Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 22.48 crore, up 28.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 22.48 crore in June 2022 up 28.94% from Rs. 17.43 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2022 down 92.52% from Rs. 0.91 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.49 crore in June 2022 down 51% from Rs. 1.00 crore in June 2021.

Lotus Chocolate EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.05 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.71 in June 2021.

Lotus Chocolate shares closed at 121.90 on August 04, 2022 (BSE) and has given -0.29% returns over the last 6 months and 269.39% over the last 12 months.