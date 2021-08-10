Lotus Chocolate Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 17.43 crore, up 218.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17.43 crore in June 2021 up 218.14% from Rs. 5.48 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.91 crore in June 2021 up 991.71% from Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.00 crore in June 2021 up 2400% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2020.

Lotus Chocolate EPS has increased to Rs. 0.71 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.08 in June 2020.

Lotus Chocolate shares closed at 41.90 on August 09, 2021 (BSE) and has given 133.43% returns over the last 6 months and 147.64% over the last 12 months.