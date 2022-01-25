Lotus Chocolate Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 22.42 crore, up 94.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 22.42 crore in December 2021 up 94.89% from Rs. 11.50 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.53 crore in December 2021 up 163.92% from Rs. 0.58 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.69 crore in December 2021 up 119.48% from Rs. 0.77 crore in December 2020.

Lotus Chocolate EPS has increased to Rs. 1.19 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.45 in December 2020.

Lotus Chocolate shares closed at 130.25 on January 24, 2022 (BSE) and has given 360.25% returns over the last 6 months and 596.52% over the last 12 months.