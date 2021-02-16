Lotus Chocolate Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 11.50 crore, down 33.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.50 crore in December 2020 down 33.86% from Rs. 17.39 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.58 crore in December 2020 up 4575.83% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.77 crore in December 2020 up 305.26% from Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2019.

Lotus Chocolate EPS has increased to Rs. 0.45 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.02 in December 2019.

Lotus Chocolate shares closed at 18.00 on February 15, 2021 (BSE) and has given 12.85% returns over the last 6 months and 13.21% over the last 12 months.