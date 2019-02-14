Lotus Chocolate Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 15.26 crore, up 10.58% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Lotus Chocolate Company are:
Net Sales at Rs 15.26 crore in December 2018 up 10.58% from Rs. 13.80 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.76 crore in December 2018 down 821.29% from Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.59 crore in December 2018 down 268.57% from Rs. 0.35 crore in December 2017.
Lotus Chocolate shares closed at 25.85 on February 13, 2019 (BSE) and has given -14.83% returns over the last 6 months and -48.81% over the last 12 months.
|
|Lotus Chocolate Company
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|15.13
|15.55
|13.80
|Other Operating Income
|0.13
|0.22
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|15.26
|15.76
|13.80
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|12.45
|12.03
|10.63
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.54
|0.70
|0.75
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.69
|0.96
|0.54
|Depreciation
|0.16
|0.16
|0.20
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.16
|1.56
|1.52
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.75
|0.36
|0.15
|Other Income
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.75
|0.36
|0.15
|Interest
|0.01
|0.07
|0.05
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.76
|0.29
|0.11
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.76
|0.29
|0.11
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.76
|0.29
|0.11
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.76
|0.29
|0.11
|Equity Share Capital
|12.84
|12.84
|12.84
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.59
|0.18
|0.08
|Diluted EPS
|-0.59
|0.18
|0.08
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.59
|0.18
|0.08
|Diluted EPS
|-0.59
|0.18
|0.08
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited