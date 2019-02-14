Lotus Chocolate Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 15.26 crore, up 10.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15.26 crore in December 2018 up 10.58% from Rs. 13.80 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.76 crore in December 2018 down 821.29% from Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.59 crore in December 2018 down 268.57% from Rs. 0.35 crore in December 2017.

Lotus Chocolate shares closed at 25.85 on February 13, 2019 (BSE) and has given -14.83% returns over the last 6 months and -48.81% over the last 12 months.