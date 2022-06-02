Lords Ishwar Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.60 crore, up 49.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.60 crore in March 2022 up 49.35% from Rs. 1.07 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.20 crore in March 2022 up 993.44% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2022 up 25% from Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2021.

Lords Ishwar EPS has increased to Rs. 0.27 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.02 in March 2021.

Lords Ishwar shares closed at 7.60 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given 44.76% returns over the last 6 months and 72.34% over the last 12 months.