Lords Ishwar Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.07 crore, down 40.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.07 crore in March 2021 down 40.27% from Rs. 1.79 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2021 up 112.53% from Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2021 up 300% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2020.

Lords Ishwar EPS has increased to Rs. 0.02 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.20 in March 2020.

Lords Ishwar shares closed at 4.86 on June 09, 2021 (BSE) and has given 33.88% returns over the last 6 months and -30.47% over the last 12 months.