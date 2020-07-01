Lords Ishwar Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1.79 crore, down 30.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.79 crore in March 2020 down 30.72% from Rs. 2.59 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2020 down 848.72% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2020 down 125% from Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2019.

Lords Ishwar shares closed at 7.41 on June 24, 2020 (BSE)