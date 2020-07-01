Lords Ishwar Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1.79 crore, down 30.72% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Lords Ishwar Hotels are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.79 crore in March 2020 down 30.72% from Rs. 2.59 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2020 down 848.72% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2020 down 125% from Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2019.
Lords Ishwar shares closed at 7.41 on June 24, 2020 (BSE)
|Lords Ishwar Hotels
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.79
|2.08
|2.59
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.79
|2.08
|2.59
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.09
|0.12
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.39
|0.46
|1.07
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.53
|-0.03
|-0.03
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|0.16
|Employees Cost
|0.39
|0.47
|0.43
|Depreciation
|0.06
|0.06
|0.08
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.45
|0.70
|0.81
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.10
|0.31
|0.08
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.01
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.10
|0.32
|0.08
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.10
|0.32
|0.08
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.10
|0.32
|0.08
|Tax
|0.05
|0.01
|0.06
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.15
|0.31
|0.02
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.15
|0.31
|0.02
|Equity Share Capital
|7.47
|7.47
|7.47
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.20
|0.41
|0.03
|Diluted EPS
|-0.20
|0.41
|0.03
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.20
|0.41
|0.03
|Diluted EPS
|-0.20
|0.41
|0.03
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
First Published on Jul 1, 2020 10:15 am