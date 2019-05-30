Lords Ishwar Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 2.59 crore, up 62.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.59 crore in March 2019 up 62.77% from Rs. 1.59 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2019 down 77.11% from Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2019 down 11.11% from Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2018.

Lords Ishwar EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.03 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.13 in March 2018.

Lords Ishwar shares closed at 4.98 on May 28, 2019 (BSE)